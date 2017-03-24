About the ShowBuy Tickets
Head backstage with Significant Other's Rebecca Naomi Jones as she welcomes us to her dressing room, which is filled with fantastic opening night gifts and unusual Santeria candles.
Significant Other - Broadway
Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play arrives on Broadway.
Significant Other's Rebecca Naomi Jones Shows Off Awesome Lighting & Badass Women in Her Dressing Room
