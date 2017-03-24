Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Text Messages with Jordan Fisher in This Moana 'You're Welcome' Music Video

Jordan Fisher, the Hamilton veteran whose swoon-worthy “Magic Changes” took us back to the ’50s in Grease Live, reunited with Lin-Manuel Miranda for a special version of his Moana tune “You’re Welcome.” The track can be heard on the film’s album, but perhaps even better is seeing Fisher appear alongside the Hamilton mastermind, Oscar-nominated for his contributions to the film. Disney just released an adorable music video of the two stars sharing various bro-ments, from riding in a car through the city and texting in a café to singing out in the recording studio. Check out the talented duo in the video below, and let’s hope they team up on more fun projects.



