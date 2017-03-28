 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Starring Christian Borle, Unwraps Pure Imagination as Performances Begin

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 28, 2017 - 12:00AM
Ryan Foust, Jake Ryan Flynn, Christian Borle & Ryan Sell
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Three young actors rotate in the role of Charlie Bucket.

Grab your golden ticket and head to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory begins performances today. Jack O’Brien directs the tuner starring two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Willy Wonka. Opening night is set for April 23.

In addition to Borle, the cast features Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell rotating in the role of Charlie Bucket. The company also includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe, Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop, Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt, Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt, Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde, Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde, Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee and Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee.

The ensemble comprises Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, Colin Bradbury, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Breslin, Kristy Cates, Madeleine Doherty, Paloma Garcia- Lee, Stephanie Gibson, Talya Groves, Cory Lingner, Elliott Mattox, Monette McKay, Kyle Taylor Parker, Paul Slade Smith, Katie Webber, Stephen Carrasco, Robin Masella, Kristin Piro, Amy Quanbeck, Michael Williams and Mikey Winslow.

The musical version of Roald Dahl's tale first appeared in a West End staging at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on July 25, 2013, starring Tony and Olivier winner Douglas Hodge as Willy Wonka and directed by Sam Mendes. That production played its final performance on January 7, 2017.

