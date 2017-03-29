See Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Rotate Roles as The Little Foxes Begins on Broadway

A new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, starring Tony nominee Laura Linney and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, begins performances tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. The unique production, featuring the two stars alternating in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard, is directed by Daniel Sullivan. The revival will officially open on April 19 with the limited run concluding on June 18.



In addition to Linney and Nixon, the cast includes Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Horace, Darren Goldstein as Oscar, Michael McKean as Ben, David Alford as Mr. Marshall, Michael Benz as Leo Hubbard, Caroline Stefanie Clay as Addie, Francesca Carpanini as Alexandra Giddens and Charles Turner as Cal.



Linney and Nixon play the roles of Regina and Birdie in repertory, appearing opposite each other at each performance. Set in Alabama in 1900, The Little Foxes follows the two as they clash in often brutal ways in an effort to strike the deal of their lives.