 

The Little Foxes - Broadway

Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon star in Lillian Hellman's family drama.

See Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Rotate Roles as The Little Foxes Begins on Broadway

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 29, 2017 - 12:00AM
See Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Rotate Roles as The Little Foxes Begins on Broadway
Cynthia Nixon & Laura Linney
(Photo: Emilio-Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Linney and Nixon play the roles of Regina and Birdie in rep.

A new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, starring Tony nominee Laura Linney and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, begins performances tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. The unique production, featuring the two stars alternating in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard, is directed by Daniel Sullivan. The revival will officially open on April 19 with the limited run concluding on June 18.

In addition to Linney and Nixon, the cast includes Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Horace, Darren Goldstein as Oscar, Michael McKean as Ben, David Alford as Mr. Marshall, Michael Benz as Leo Hubbard, Caroline Stefanie Clay as Addie, Francesca Carpanini as Alexandra Giddens and Charles Turner as Cal.

Linney and Nixon play the roles of Regina and Birdie in repertory, appearing opposite each other at each performance. Set in Alabama in 1900, The Little Foxes follows the two as they clash in often brutal ways in an effort to strike the deal of their lives.

See Also:   Curtain Up  |  The Little Foxes
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets