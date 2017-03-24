Rachel Dratch Joins Betsy Wolfe & More for Tales of the City Concert on Broadway

Rachel Dratch and Stephen Schnetszer have joined the cast of Tales of the City benefit concert on March 27 at 7:00pm at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre. Dratch will make a surprise cameo in the concert that will feature Schnetszer as Edgar Halycon.



As previously announced, the one-night event will be led by Betsy Wolfe reprising her lead performance as Mary Ann Singleton six years after the musical’s run at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. Tony nominee Justin Vivian Bond will appear in the concert as Anna Madrigal. Travis Greisler directs the musical adaptation of the bestselling novels and subsequent film series. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and The Trevor Project.



The cast will also feature appearances from Tales of the City series scribe Armistead Maupin, Jose Llana, Wesley Taylor, Mary Birdsong, Josh Breckenridge, Jeffrey Carlson, Kathleen Monteleone and Dianne J. Findlay.



Tales of the City was first developed at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Music Theater Conference in 2009.