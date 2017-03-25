 

Significant Other - Broadway

Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play arrives on Broadway.

Exclusive! Malia Obama Visits Broadway's Significant Other

March 25, 2017
Exclusive! Malia Obama Visits Broadway's Significant Other
(Photo: John Behlmann)

'Significant Other' is playing at the Booth Theatre.

The Obamas have the theater bug! After former President Obama caught Broadway's The Price this season, his daughter Malia saw off-Broadway's incredibly immersive production of Sweeney Todd. Her latest visit? She attended a performance of Significant Other on March 24 at the Booth Theatre. After the show, Obama posed for a pic with Significant Other scribe Joshua Harmon and the play's cast: Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Luke Smith, Sas Goldberg, Gideon Glick and Lindsay Mendez. So, Malia, does this mean you're going to be our next official Broadway correspondent? We hope so! Both Darren Criss and Chelsea Clinton have recently seen Significant Other as well. Take a look at the pics, and keep your eyes out as you attend Significant Other; you never know who could be sitting in the audience with you when the curtain goes up!


