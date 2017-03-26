Arthur Miller's The Price, with Mark Ruffalo and Tony Shalhoub, Extends on Broadway

The new Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's The Price has extended its run one week, through May 14, at the American Airlines Theatre. The production was initially scheduled to close May 7. The Price began previews on February 16 and opened on March 16.



The fifth Broadway production of The Price features Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in his Broadway debut. Terry Kinney directs the revival.



Set three decades after the Great Depression, The Price follows Victor (Ruffalo) as he returns to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents’ estate. Joining him at the house are his wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub) and a scheming furniture dealer (DeVito). With each of their agendas at odds, Victor must challenge his notion of sacrifice.