Love in Idleness, Starring Eve Best, Will Move from Menier Chocolate Factory to the West End

The new production of Terence Rattigan’s Love in Idleness will transfer from the Menier Chocolate Factory to London’s Apollo Theatre, with previews set to begin May 11 and an opening slated for May 18. The limited run will play through July 1. The Menier mounting began March 10 and runs through April 29. Trevor Nunn directs the new production featuring Eve Best as Olivia Brown, Edward Bluemel as Michael Brown, Anthony Head as Sir John Fletcher, Vivienne Rochester as Miss Dell and Nicola Sloane as Polton/Celia Wentworth.



Returning from Canada after a four-year absence during the war, eighteen-year-old Michael is full of youthful ideology and leftist leanings. But he is shocked to find his widowed mother, Olivia, is now the mistress of cabinet minister Sir John Fletcher, enjoying a comfortable society life. When Michael and John clash, sparks fly and relationships are tested as everyone learns some difficult lessons in love.



Nunn will follow Love and Idleness at the Menier Chocolate Factory with Lettice and Lovage, beginning previews May 4 and opening on May 17, completing its run July 8.