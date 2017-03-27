 

What You’ve Been Needing: Andrew Rannells Sings Smash Anthem ‘Let Me Be Your Star’ on Girls

March 27, 2017
Andrew Rannells on 'Girls'
Team Elijah!

Proving once again he’s the MVP of virtually everything he is in, Andrew Rannells belted “Let Me Be Your Star” on the most recent episode of HBO’s Girls. Rannell’s character, Elijah, sings the song at an audition for a musical version of White Men Can’t Jump (it could happen!) for a super unenthused Marisa Jaret Winokur. (By the way, this season's Girls is chock full of theater people: Daisy Eagan, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Okieriete Onaodowan, for example.) Though we’re pretty certain Elijah spent the minutes before his audition deleting his Smash hate-tweets, it’s still a treat to see The Book of Mormon Tony nominee belting like a champ. If there’s a spin-off for Elijah and/or a place for him in the stage version of Bombshell, we are so in!
 

