News By Broadway.com Staff March 27, 2017 - 12:18PM
Nuclear War by Curious Incident Tony Winner Simon Stephens Announces London Casting
Simon Stephens
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Stephens' new work 'Heisenberg' played Broadway in 2016.

Casting is set for Nuclear War, the new work by Curious Incident Tony winner Simon Stephens. Directed by Imogen Knight, the drama will play London’s Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from April 19 through May 6.

Nuclear War is set to star Maureen Beattie, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Gerrome Miller, Beatrice Scirocchi and Andrew Sheridan.

The play is described as an alternative theatrical experience about a woman, a city, desire and time.

Stephens is best known for his Olivier and Tony-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as well as this season's Heisenberg, starring Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arndt, as well as Punk Rock, Harper Regan, Bluebird and more.

The creative team for Nuclear War includes set and costume design by Chloe Lamford, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Peter Rice and composition by Elizabeth Bernholz.

Email Corrections to this article
