Pharrell Williams Movie Musical in the Works; Tony Winner Michael Mayer to Direct

The life of chart-topping pop singer Pharrell Williams will be the subject of a new a new movie musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, titled Atlantis, will focus on Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach and his career as a singer-songwriter and music producer. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct the film, which will feature a screenplay by Martin Hynes.



Williams' career as a singer-songwriter and producer has earned him 10 Grammys. Under the name The Neptunes, he produced soul, hip-hop and R&B music with Chad Hugo for many top recording artists. He was lead the vocalist for the band N*E*R*D and also released solo albums In My Mind in 2006 and Girl in 2014. Williams wrote the hit song "Happy" for the film Despicable Me 2, netting an Oscar nomination. Most recently, he served as a producer on the film Hidden Figures.



In addition to his Tony win for Spring Awakening and work on shows including American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Side Man among others, veteran director Mayer’s film credits include Flicka and the upcoming Seagull, starring Saoirse Ronan.



There is currently no timeline for Atlantis, which will be produced by Williams with Mimi Valdes and Gil Netter.

