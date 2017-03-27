The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Lynn Aherns & Stephen Flaherty Musicals

It's already a huge day for music duo Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty! As previously reported, their musical Once on This Island will bow on the Great White Way on November 9 at a theater to be announced. In addition, Anastasia has officially started Broadway performances. Now, it's time to reveal the fans' top 10 favorite Aherns and Flaherty musicals; both Anastasia and Once on This Island nabbed spots in the top 10. The show that won the number one spot earned Audra McDonald her third Tony Award. Do you know which one, Audra super fans? Here's a hint: it's the same show for which Aherns and Flaherty for which garnered their Tony Awards. Check out the full list below!





Dessa Rose





The Glorious Ones





A Man of No Importance





Little Dancer





My Favorite Year





Rocky





Once on This Island





Seussical the Musical





Anastasia





Ragtime