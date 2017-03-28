Janeane Garofalo to Make Broadway Debut in Marvin’s Room

Film and comedy star Janeane Garofalo is set to make her Broadway debut in Scott McPherson’s Marvin’s Room, playing the American Airlines Theatre this summer. Anne Kauffman directs. Previews are set to begin June 8 with an opening night scheduled for June 29. The limited run will conclude on August 27.



Joining Garofalo are stage veterans Lili Taylor and Celia Weston. Garofalo is best known for the films The Truth About Cats and Dogs, Wet Hot American Summer and Reality Bites. She has appeared off-Broadway in Russian Transport and Love, Loss and What I Wore. Taylor's TV and film work includes Six Feet Under and Household Saints. She appeared on Broadway in the 1997 revival of The Three Sisters. Weston received a 1997 Tony Award nomination for The Last Night at Ballyhoo. Her other Broadway credits include Loose Ends and revivals of Summer and Smoke and True West.



Estranged sisters Lee (Garofalo) and Bessie (Taylor) have never seen eye to eye. Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank. Bessie's got her hands full with their elderly father and his soap opera-obsessed sister. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, the two women reunite for the first time in 18 years.



Weston will play the role of Aunt Ruth. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



The creative team for Marvin’s Room will include Laura Jellinek (sets), Jessica Pabst (costumes), Japhy Weideman (lights) and Daniel Kluger (original music & sound).



This production marks the Broadway debut on Marvin’s Room. The play first debuted off-Broadway in 1991 at Playwrights Horizons. That production played an extended run at the Minetta Lane Theatre that ran through 1992.