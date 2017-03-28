Disney’s Aladdin to Welcome Matthew Croke as Star of London Production

It’s a whole new world for London’s Aladdin as the production will welcome Matthew Croke in the musical’s title role beginning June 5 at the Prince Edward Theatre. Croke takes over for Dean John-Wilson, who originated the role in the West End production.



Croke has been seen in Annie Get Your Gun (Crucible Theatre), Singin’ in the Rain (UK Tour), Funny Girl (Menier Chocolate Factory), Shall We Dance (Sadler’s Wells), A Chorus Line (Crucible Theatre) and West Side Story (UK and Ireland tour).



Additional new casting includes Nick Cavaliere, who will also take over the role of Iago, replacing Peter Howe, while current ensemble members Miles Barrow, Leon Craig and Daniel de Bourg will step into the roles of Omar, Babkak and Kassim, taking over for Rachid Sabitri, Nathan Amzi and Stephen Rahman-Hughes, respectively.



Further new cast members include Chanelle Anthony, Danny Becker, Cindy Belliot, Filippo Coffano, Nolan Edwards, Sinead Kenny, Travis Kerry, Dann Kharsa, Tarisha Rommick, Joshua Steel, Monica Swayne and Niko Wirachman.



Jade Ewen will continue in the role of Jasmine and Trevor Dion Nicholas will continue as the Genie, with Don Gallagher remaining as Jafar and Irvine Iqbal as the Sultan.



The West End production of Disney’s Aladdin began previews on May 27, 2016 and opened on June 15, 2016.