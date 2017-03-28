 

Latin History for Morons - Off-Broadway

John Leguizamo's outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Class Is in Session! Latin History for Morons, Starring John Leguizamo, Opens Off-Broadway

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 28, 2017 - 10:50AM
John Leguizamo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons opened at off-Broadway's Public Theater on March 27. Take a look at the guests who stepped out to watch funny man Leguizamo drop knowledge in his solo show!

