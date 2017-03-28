 

Andrew Scott-Led Hamlet Will Transfer to the West End

March 28, 2017
Andrew Scott in 'Hamlet'
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

The Almeida Theatre’s acclaimed production of Hamlet, directed by Robert Icke, will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre for a run from June 9 through September 2. The Almeida mounting of the Shakespeare classic began performances February 17 and will run through April 15.

Andrew Scott (of BBC's Sherlock), will repeat his duties in the title role opposite Juliet Stevenson as Gertrude.

Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, "We’re delighted that with this transfer more people will be able to experience our production of Hamlet. Robert, Andrew and the entire Hamlet company have created an unforgettable Shakespeare which we’re looking forward to sharing even more widely over the summer in partnership with Sonia Friedman Productions and ATG.”

In addition to Scott and Stevenson, the West End production will feature Marty Cruickshank (Player Queen), Jessica Brown Findlay (Ophelia), Calum Finlay (Rosencrantz), Joshua Higgott (Horatio), Daniel Rabin (Reynaldo), David Rintoul (Ghost/Player King), Luke Thompson (Laertes), Peter Wight (Polonius), Angus Wright (Claudius) and Matthew Wynn (Bernardo/Player 3/Priest). Further casting will be announced.

Hamlet includes design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Tom Gibbons and video by Tal Yarden.

