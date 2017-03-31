Bandstand Swings onto Broadway with Laura Osnes & Corey Cott

The new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler, begins performances today at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tony nominee Laura Osnes stars alongside Corey Cott in the musical set to open on April 26.



Bandstand plays Broadway following a 2015 world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The musical, set shortly after World War II, features an original swing score by Richard Oberacker, who also co-wrote the book and lyrics with Robert Taylor.



Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.



Along with Osnes and Cott reprising their performances from Paper Mill alongside Tony winner Beth Leavel as Mrs. Adams, the principal cast includes Joe Carroll as Johnny Simpson, Brandon James Ellis as Davy Zlatic, Nate Hopkins as Jimmy Campbell, Geoff Packard as Wayne Wright and Joey Pero as Nick Radel.



The ensemble features Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.