 

Bandstand - Broadway

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.

Bandstand Swings onto Broadway with Laura Osnes & Corey Cott

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 31, 2017 - 12:00AM
Bandstand Swings onto Broadway with Laura Osnes & Corey Cott
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the cast of 'Bandstand'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Bandstand' made its world premiere in 2015 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler, begins performances today at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tony nominee Laura Osnes stars alongside Corey Cott in the musical set to open on April 26.

Bandstand plays Broadway following a 2015 world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The musical, set shortly after World War II, features an original swing score by Richard Oberacker, who also co-wrote the book and lyrics with Robert Taylor.

Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.

Along with Osnes and Cott reprising their performances from Paper Mill alongside Tony winner Beth Leavel as Mrs. Adams, the principal cast includes Joe Carroll as Johnny Simpson, Brandon James Ellis as Davy Zlatic, Nate Hopkins as Jimmy Campbell, Geoff Packard as Wayne Wright and Joey Pero as Nick Radel.

The ensemble features Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.

See Also:   News  |  Bandstand
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets