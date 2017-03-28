Animated Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Coming to the Big Screen

Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and Elton John will team up for an animated movie version of the musical favorite Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, according to Deadline. Adam Fogelson of STX Entertainment shared the news from Las Vegas at ComicCon. The film is set to include new songs by Lloyd Webber and Rice.



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a sung-through show with music by Webber and lyrics by Rice, first opened on Broadway in 1982. The title is drawn from the colorful coat donned by Joseph in the Book of Genesis. Following the story of Jacob’s favorite son, Joseph, who’s sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, the musical incorporates Pharaoh, famine, and a variety of musical styles.



The film is being produced by Elton John’s Rocket Pictures in association with Webber’s Really Useful Group. John and Rice won a Best Original Song Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” in their animated collaboration The Lion King, which became a Broadway musical in 1997 and is still packing in crowds at the Minskoff Theatre.



There is currently no timeline for the Joseph animated film.