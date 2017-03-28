Pucker Up: Backstage at War Paint with Steffanie Leigh, Episode 7: Behind the Red Door

About the ShowBuy Tickets
War Paint's Steffanie Leigh takes us behind the Red Door at Elizabeth Arden, up close and personal with Helena Rubinstein's maid Magda and more. Plus, time-traveling lip looks and more.
War Paint - Broadway
Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.
War Paint's Steffanie Leigh takes us behind the Red Door at Elizabeth Arden, up close and personal with Helena Rubinstein's maid Magda and more. Plus, time-traveling lip looks and more.
A Triple Treat! Get to Know Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Ryan Foust, Jake Ryan Flynn & Ryan Sell
New Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles, Chris Diamantopoulos & Will Swenson Dish About Stepping Into the Sweet Tuner
Anastasia's Mary Beth Peil on the Role Her Fans Love to Hate, Why She'd Do Dawson's Creek Again & More