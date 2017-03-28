These Clips Are for Dreamers! Watch Phillipa Soo Perform from Broadway's Whimsical Amelie

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Show clips from the Broadway production of Amelie.
Amelie - Broadway
A captivating new musical, based on the French film of the same name.
Show clips from the Broadway production of Amelie.
A Triple Treat! Get to Know Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Ryan Foust, Jake Ryan Flynn & Ryan Sell
New Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles, Chris Diamantopoulos & Will Swenson Dish About Stepping Into the Sweet Tuner
Anastasia's Mary Beth Peil on the Role Her Fans Love to Hate, Why She'd Do Dawson's Creek Again & More