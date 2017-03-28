 

The Antipodes - Off-Broadway

Signature Theatre Company presents Pulitzer-winner Annie Baker's new play.

Annie Baker’s New Play The Antipodes Extends Off-Broadway

News By Broadway.com Staff March 28, 2017 - 5:14PM
Annie Baker’s New Play The Antipodes Extends Off-Broadway
Annie Baker
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'The Antipodes' has been extended by two weeks.

The Antipodes, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker, has been extended by Signature Theatre. The production will now run at the Pershing Square Signature Center through May 28. Previews began May 4 and opening night is scheduled for April 23. The production was originally scheduled to run through May 14.

Described as a play about people telling stories about telling stories, The Antipodes is the second production in Pulitzer Prize winner Baker's Signature Residency. Lila Neugebauer directs.

The cast includes Phillip James Brannon, Josh Charles, Josh Hamilton, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Danny McCarthy, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brian Miskell, Will Patton and Nicole Rodenburg.

The creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Bray Poor (sound design) and David Neumann (choreographer).

See Also:   News  |  The Antipodes
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets