Olivia Newton-John “Thinking Up Ways” to Reunite with John Travolta for Grease Movie Reunion

Original Grease movie stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travola could be teaming up to commemorate the film’s 40th anniversary, according to an interview Newton-John gave with The Mirror.



Newton-John, 68, confirmed that she and Travolta, 63, are discussing reunion ideas, but she didn’t specify the format a reunion might take. She did say she hopes the pair will reprise their performances as Sandy and Danny.



“We are thinking up ways. [We have] nothing to announce yet,” said Newton-John. “Forty years anniversary of Grease, which I can’t believe…Time goes so fast. It’s so exciting.”



The movie Grease was released in 1978. It was an adaptation of the Broadway musical, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, which debuted in 1972 and ran until 1980. The original Broadway production featured Carole Demas as Sandy and Barry Bostwick as Danny. That Broadway mounting featured a number of replacements over the years, including, coincidentally, Travolta in the role of Doody, before the movie version came out. The movie has been noted as a large reason for the musical’s success.



This isn’t the first time Newton-John has said a reunion was in the works. “I can’t believe it’s that long,” she said.