A Doll's House, Part 2, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Oscar Winner Chris Cooper, Begins on Broadway

Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2 begin previews today at Broadway’s John Golden Theatre. Tony winner Sam Gold directs the production with an opening night set for April 27.



The world premiere play, which picks up after the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen’s most cherished work, stars three-time Emmy winner and three-time Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf, Oscar winner Chris Cooper, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and Tony nominee Condola Rashad.



In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer (Metcalf) makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll’s House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?



Hnath makes his Broadway debut with A Doll's House, Part 2. His recent off-Broadway plays include The Christians and Red Speedo.