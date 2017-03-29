 

Latin History for Morons - Off-Broadway

John Leguizamo's outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons Extends Run at the Public Theater

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 29, 2017 - 11:19AM
John Leguizamo in 'Latin History for Morons'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

'Latin History for Morons' opened on March 27.

John Leguizamo’a new solo play Latin History for Morons has added three additional performances to its run on April 25, April 26 and April 28 at 8:00pm.

Directed by Tony Taccone, the satirical solo show was inspired by Leguizamo’s observation that Latinos are essentially invisible in the standard American history curriculum. Leguizamo's insightful, hilarious and often overlooked version of American history began previews on February 24, officially opened on March 27 and was originally extended through April 23.

Leguizamo was last seen at the Public in the 1987 productions of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and La Puta Vida Trilogy. His Broadway solo shows include Sexaholix, Ghetto Klown and the Tony-nominated Freak. Latin History for Morons is a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

