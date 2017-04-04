Pulitzer Prize Winner Paula Vogel Takes Broadway for the First Time as Indecent Begins

The new play Indecent begins performances today at Broadway’s Cort Theatre. Co-created by Paula Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman, the play transfers from its 2016 off-Broadway debut at the Vineyard Theatre. Opening night is set for April 18.



Indecent explores the impact of the 1923 play God of Vengeance. Sholem Asch's controversial work has since divided audiences, with some considering it an important piece of Jewish culture and others viewing it as libel. The production features music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.



The cast includes Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Eleanor Reissa, Richard Topol and Adina Verson.



Vogel received the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play How I Learned to Drive, which also made its off-Broadway debut with the Vineyard Theatre. Indecent marks Vogel’s Broadway debut.