 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the Broadway revival of this Pulitzer-winning musical.

Costume Designer Clint Ramos on the Color and Light in Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 29, 2017 - 2:17PM
Costume Designer Clint Ramos on the Color and Light in Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Sunday in the Park with George designer Clint Ramos reveals how he took Georges Seurat's words as a mandate for creating the clean lines and vibrant colors of the show's costumes.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Building Broadway  |  Sunday in the Park With George
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets