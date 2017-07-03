Ingrid Michaelson Joins Broadway's Great Comet; Okierete Onaodowan Delays Start Date

Popular Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 welcomes Ingrid Michaelson as Sonya on July 3. She takes over for original cast member Brittain Ashford. Okierete Onaodowan is currently scheduled to take on the role of Pierre beginning on July 11. He was originally scheduled to replace Josh Groban in the role of Pierre on July 3; mastermind Dave Malloy will now perform as Pierre from July 3 through July 9. Onaodowan will remain in the show through September 4 while Michaelson will remain in the musical through August 13.



Michaelson is known for her folk-pop albums including Slow the Rain, Girls and Boys, Everybody, Lights Out and the most recent, It Doesn't Have to Make Sense. Her singles "The Way I Am" and "Girls Chase Boys" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list upon their release. Michaelson appeared on the hit Hamilton Mixtape album. The Great Comet marks her Broadway debut.



Onaodowan originated the dual roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Broadway’s Hamilton. He has appeared on Broadway in Rocky and Cyrano de Bergerac. Onaodowan's additional stage credits include The Shipment, Luce and Neighbors, as well as the national tour of American Idiot.



Featuring a book and score by Malloy and directed by Rachel Chavkin, The Great Comet, inspired by an excerpt of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, immerses audiences in a story of young love turned epic romance.



Also featured in the cast are Denée Benton as Natasha, Lucas Steele as Anatole, Amber Gray as Helene and Grace McLean as Marya D.