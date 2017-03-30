Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty & Jane Krakowski to Voice Roles on Disney’s Sofia the First

Broadway veterans will head into the recording studio to lend their voices to roles in season four of Disney Junior’s series Sofia the First. Among the stars taking on guest roles are Tony nominees Megan Hilty as a crystalmaster named Prisma and Andrew Rannells as an enthusiastic unicorn named Skye. Tony winner Jane Krakowski and Waitress original Kimiko Glenn will voice dragons named Cinder and Sizzle.



Season four of Disney Junior's animated series will debut April 28 on the Disney Channel. Other guest voices will include Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Ming-Na Wen and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.



Sofia the First tells the story of an ordinary girl who becomes a princess and, throughout her journey, learns that possessing the characteristics of a true princess—honesty, loyalty, compassion and grace—is what makes one truly royal. Regular voices on the series include Ariel Winter as Sofia, Tony winner Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda and Broadway's Wayne Brady as Clover.