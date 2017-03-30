 

A Bronx Tale - Broadway

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.

Belmont Avenue's Best! Meet the Movers & Shakers Welcoming Audiences to A Bronx Tale's Neighborhood

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 30, 2017 - 4:35PM
Christiani Pitts & Rory Max Kaplan
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

'A Bronx Tale''s hoofers combine street dance savvy with polished Broadway skill.

A Bronx Tale is quickly becoming a neighborhood staple on the Great White Way. The Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks-helmed musical brings fresh new life to Chazz Palminteri's beloved story, raking audiences in with its superbly dancey numbers. From the effervescent opener, "Belmont Avenue," the pace kicks into high gear as the spirited ensemble performs Tony nominee Sergio Trujilo's choreography. Photographer Matthew Murphy snapped shots of A Bronx Tale's dance crew on the move. Take a look as Ariana DeBose, Bradley Gibson, Cary Tedder, Brittany Conigatti, Rory Max Kaplan, Kaleigh Cronin, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Christiani Pitts, Dominic Nolfi, Keith E. White and Kirstin Tucker bring their uptown A-game!

Photos: Matthew Murphy | Production Assistant: Christopher Gagliardi | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: KeLeen Snowgren & Nicolette Gold | Shot at Studios LIC

