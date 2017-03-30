Fred & Adele Astaire Awards Renamed to Honor Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

The formerly named Fred & Adele Astaire Awards will be re-established as the Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography, the nonprofit American Dance Machine announced today. The awards will continue to honor the best of theatrical dance and choreography, both on Broadway and off, as well as film and television.



Now carrying the namesake of a two-time Tony-winning dance icon, the Chita Rivera Awards will be presented under the auspices of American Dance Machine, an organization dedicated to the preservation of great musical-theater choreography.



"What a wonderful surprise it was when I heard about this award in my name," said Chita Rivera. "It's so important to encourage young dancers and choreographers...they are our future."



The nominations for the Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography will be announced on May 1 at The Friar's Club and the awards will be held on September 11 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.