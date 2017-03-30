Angela Lansbury to Lead One-Night Performance of The Chalk Garden

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury, who withdrew from a planned Broadway revival of Enid Bagnold’s British drama The Chalk Garden, will lead a staged reading of the play as a benefit for the Acting Company, to be held for one night only, June 19 at 7:00pm, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.



After many younger years as a London society hostess, Mrs. Saint Maugham (Lansbury) fills her days tending her garden at her country estate. When she seeks a governess for her granddaughter, Laurel (whose habit of setting small fires is getting a bit out of hand) the child connects instantly with Miss Madrigal, an enigmatic woman who has come without any references. Who, exactly, is this Madrigal? With a talent for gardening and avoiding questions, she fascinates the equally inscrutable Laurel, who can never resist a mystery...especially if it might involve murder.



Set to be directed by Frank Dunlop, The Chalk Garden’s complete cast will be announced. Designing lights is Greg MacPherson, and Tim Boyce is designing sound.



The Acting Company’s executive director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan says, “We are thrilled to bring The Chalk Garden to the New York stage for one very special night. It promises to be an unforgettable evening.”



Tickets, going on sale April 19, will be available here.