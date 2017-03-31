Broadway’s First A Cappella Musical, In Transit, to Receive Original Cast Album with Hollywood Records

In Transit, Broadway’s new a cappella musical playing the Circle in the Square Theatre, will receive an original cast recording on Hollywood Records. The original cast album is now available for preorder online. The album will be released online on April 28 and in stores on June 9.



In Transit, a fully a cappella musical from Oscar-winning Frozen scribe Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sarah Wordsworth, began performances on November 10. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, the production officially opened on December 11.



The cast features Telly Leung, James Snyder, Justin Guarini, David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven “Heaven” Cantor, Erin Mackey, Gerianne Pérez, Margo Seibert, Chesney Snow, Mariand Torres and Nicholas Ward. Standbys are Adam Bashian, Laurel Harris, Arbender Robinson and Aurelia Williams.



The musical, which previously played Primary Stages in 2010, follows a group of 11 New Yorkers as they navigate the streets (and tunnels) of the city. The small ensemble takes on several roles, including an aspiring actress, a Wall Street honcho, a street performer, a cab driver and more.



In Transit features vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon, music director of the Pitch Perfect films.