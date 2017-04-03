Dreamers Abound! Amelie, Starring Phillipa Soo & Adam Chanler-Berat, Opens on Broadway

Amélie, the new musical based on the beloved Oscar-nominated film, opens tonight at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. With a book by Tony nominee Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Messé and Nathan Tysen, Amélie is directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon. The new musical began previews March 9.



Phillipa Soo leads the cast in the title role, with Adam Chanler-Berat as Nino, Manoel Felciano as Raphael/Bretodeau and Tony Sheldon as Collignon/Dufayel. Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.



To commemorate the new musical's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Soo and Chanler-Berat as the show's perfectly matched stars.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.