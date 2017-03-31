 

Stop Everything and Watch Kathy Griffin, Colton Haynes & Lisa Rinna Present a Geriatric Orphan “Grannie”

Videos By Andy Lefkowitz March 31, 2017 - 2:49PM
Leapin’ lizards! Kathy Griffin has made our day with the ultimate parody of a musical classic. The comedy genius who popped onto Broadway briefly in 2011 with Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony has teamed up with YouTube faves “A Brit and a Yank” to make the ultimate trailer for a been-there-done-that remake of Annie. Colton Haynes takes on Daddy Warbucks alongside Miss Hannigan played by sexy Broadway vet Lisa Rinna (is that her Roxie wig?). We're not sure the sun will come out tomorrow for this feisty redhead but we are sure you should watch this delicious new take on your favorite childhood musical. Let’s get this magic to Broadway. STAT.

