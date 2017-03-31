Odds & Ends: Marisa Tomei Explains 'Polyamory,' Mark Ballas to Reprise Jersey Boys & More

Marisa Tomei Schools Stephen Colbert on “Throuples”

Marisa Tomei is back onstage in Sarah Ruhl’s new play How to Transcend a Happy Marriage at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The Oscar-winning actress dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her new stage job. The play, also starring Hedwig and the Angry Inch Tony winner Lena Hall, focuses on polyamory, or as Tomei describes it, the notion of “throuples.” The charming Tomei took a few minutes to fill Colbert in on the phenomenon, encouraging him to check out the new work at Lincoln Center Theater. We think Tomei did a pretty fine job of schooling the late-night host on “getting in touch with the wildness that’s inside of us.”



Megan Mullally Returning to the Stage...Across the Pond

Megan Mullally has announced a new concert appearance with her bandmate Stephanie Hunt. The pair’s new band, "Nancy & Beth," will debut an England gig at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on April 22 at 7:30pm. The two-time Emmy-winning Will & Grace star and Broadway veteran will join Hunt for an evening of tight harmonies, witty choreography and songs from every genre and era. Mullally made her West End debut in 2010 with her previous band, Supreme Music Program. The first album of "Nancy & Beth" will be released in spring 2017.

Eugene O'Neill's The Emperor Jones Extends at Irish Rep

Off-Broadway’s Irish Rep has extended its new production of Eugene O'Neill's groundbreaking play The Emperor Jones. Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, the play will now run through May 21. Emperor Jones began previews on March 1 and opened on March 12. Obi Abili stars alongside William Bellamy, Carl Hendrick Louis, Sinclair Mitchell, Angel Moore, Andy Murray and Reggie Talley. The production will welcome J. Cameron Barnett to the cast on April 8. The Emperor Jones is the story of Brutus Jones (Abili), a despot who ascends the throne using lies, intimidation and the politics of fear. Following a prison break in the United States, Jones sets himself up as monarch of a Caribbean island.

Mark Ballas Brings His Frankie Valli from Broadway to L.A.

Mark Ballas, whose Frankie Valli in Broadway’s Jersey Boys won over Broadway.com with his vlog “Walk Like a Man,” will be reprising his performance for Los Angeles audiences when the production plays Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre May 16 through June 24. The cast of L.A.’s Jersey Boys will also feature Matthew Dailey as Tommy DeVito, Keith Hines as Nick Massi and Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio. The hit musical ended its 11-plus-year Broadway run in January.

Andrew Lippa to Star in His New Musical

The new musical The Man in the Ceiling with a book by Jules Feiffer and a score by Andrew Lippa has announced cast and creative team. Lippa will star in the tuner about a boy cartoonist, which is set to be directed by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. Running at Bay Street Theater on Long Island from May 30 through June 25, the cast also includes Jonah Broscow, Erin Kommor, Brett Gray and Danny Binstock.

Neil Patrick Harris to Host Genius Junior Game Show

NBC has given the thumbs-up to a new series highlighting kids who excel in spelling, math and memory. Broadway’s favorite emcee Neil Patrick Harris will host, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m thrilled to be part of a project that shines a light on extraordinary children,” said Tony winner Harris, who will executive-produce the series. The first season has been approved for 10 episodes.

A View from the Bridge Tony Nominee Mark Strong Books TV Gig

Mark Strong, whose intense Eddie took Broadway by storm in Ivo van Hove's Tony-winning View from the Bridge, is headed to the small screen, according to Variety. The Tony nominee and Olivier winner will appear in Fox's espionage thriller Deep State, an eight-part series. Strong will play an ex-spy named Max Easton. "The character I’m playing is completely morally conflicted," said Strong. Sounds like a good match for the strong actor whose stage portrayal of Arthur Miller's torn leading man shook audiences in the U.S. and abroad.