Noel Coward’s Present Laughter, Starring Kevin Kline, Opens on Broadway

The new Broadway revival of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter, starring two-time Tony winner Kevin Kline, opens tonight. The production at the St. James Theatre plays began previews March 10. The limited engagement runs through July 2.



Coward’s comedy, which first premiered on Broadway in 1946, follows Garry Essendine (Kline), a self-indulgent actor who receives a visit from a young admirer, initiating a parade of intruders and interruptions, including his ex-wife, his manager and an aspiring playwright. Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs.



In addition to Kline, the principal cast also includes Cobie Smulders as Joanna Lyppiatt, Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, Bhavesh Patel as Roland Maule, Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington and Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon.



To commemorate the comedy's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that shows off the perfection of an ensemble unearthing a classic comedy.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.