Simply Delicious! See Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson & More Take Their First Bows in Waitress

She knows what it's like to be attention's sweet center! Tony and Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles made her Broadway dreams come true on March 31. The Waitress composer took the Brooks Atkinson stage for the first time as Jenna, and the applause was thunderous. Broadway.com was in on the action to capture Bareilles' first bow as well as those of Broadway fave Will Swenson and stage and screen star Chris Diamantopoulos. Take a look at these piping hot shots and catch this golden trio in action at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!







