 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

Simply Delicious! See Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson & More Take Their First Bows in Waitress

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan April 1, 2017 - 1:42PM
Simply Delicious! See Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson & More Take Their First Bows in Waitress
Sara Bareilles
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
See Bareilles take the stage through June 11.

She knows what it's like to be attention's sweet center! Tony and Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles made her Broadway dreams come true on March 31. The Waitress composer took the Brooks Atkinson stage for the first time as Jenna, and the applause was thunderous. Broadway.com was in on the action to capture Bareilles' first bow as well as those of Broadway fave Will Swenson and stage and screen star Chris Diamantopoulos. Take a look at these piping hot shots and catch this golden trio in action at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!



See Also:   Hot Shot  |  Waitress
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets