 

The Play That Goes Wrong - Broadway

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.

Looks Like They're Doing Something Right! See Pics from The Play That Goes Wrong's Broadway Opening

Photos By Broadway.com Staff April 3, 2017 - 11:23AM
Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Lewis
About the Show

The Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at the Lyceum Theatre. Despite the mishaps, the opening had quite the starry red carpet. Take a look!

