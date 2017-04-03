London Dreamgirls, Starring Amber Riley, Sets May Release Date for Double-Disc Cast Album

The U.K. premiere of Dreamgirls, directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, has set a release date for its two-CD original cast recording from Sony Music Masterworks. It will be available for purchase on May 12. Preorder begins April 14, with digital purchase available on April 28.



The original London Dreamgirls cast will be featured on the album, including Glee veteran Amber Riley as Effie White, Liisi LaFontaine as Deena Jones, Ibinabo Jack as Lorrell Robinson, Joe Aaron Reid as Curtis Taylor Jr., Adam J. Bernard as Jimmy Early, Tyrone Huntley as C.C. White, Nicholas Bailey as Marty and Lily Frazer as Michelle Morris.



The cast of Dreamgirls also includes Michael Afemaré, Jocasta Almgill, Callum Aylott, Hugo Batista, Samara Casteallo, Chloe Chambers, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Joelle Dyson, Kimmy Edwards, Candace Furbert, Nathan Graham, Ashlee Irish, Ashley Luke Lloyd, Gabriel Mokake, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Ryan Reid, Rohan Richards, Noel Samuels, Durone Stokes and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

