Christopher Jackson & Jane Krakowski to Announce 2017 Tony Award Nominations

The 2017 Tony Awards nominations announcement will be co-hosted by Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson and Tony winner Jane Krakowski. The announcement is set to take place May 2 at 8:30am EST at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.



In addition to his work on Broadway, Jackson is a Grammy and Emmy Award winner currently featured in the cast of TV's Bull. Krakowski, last seen on Broadway in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me, is a Tony winner for Nine, currently on the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.



Also in attendance for the Tony Award nominations announcement will be David Henry Hwang, chairman of the American Theatre Wing; Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing; Robert E. Wankel, chairman of the Broadway League and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.



The 2017 Tony Awards will take place June 11 at Radio City Music Hall.