 

Christopher Jackson & Jane Krakowski to Announce 2017 Tony Award Nominations

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 3, 2017 - 12:11PM
Christopher Jackson & Jane Krakowski to Announce 2017 Tony Award Nominations
Christopher Jackson & Jane Krakowski
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
The announcement is set to take place May 2 at 8:30am EST.

The 2017 Tony Awards nominations announcement will be co-hosted by Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson and Tony winner Jane Krakowski. The announcement is set to take place May 2 at 8:30am EST at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

In addition to his work on Broadway, Jackson is a Grammy and Emmy Award winner currently featured in the cast of TV's Bull. Krakowski, last seen on Broadway in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me, is a Tony winner for Nine, currently on the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Also in attendance for the Tony Award nominations announcement will be David Henry Hwang, chairman of the American Theatre Wing; Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing; Robert E. Wankel, chairman of the Broadway League and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.

The 2017 Tony Awards will take place June 11 at Radio City Music Hall.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets