Broadway Grosses: Bette Midler-Led Hello, Dolly! Revival Excels at Broadway Box Office

The new Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman’s musical classic Hello, Dolly! proved a strong performer at the Shubert Theatre box office in the week ending April 2. The new production, led by iconic performer Bette Midler, brought in $1,965,673 in its seven-performance week, $295,186.93 more than last week. Other top grossers included long-runner School of Rock, making $1,161,880.70 and new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, earning $1,067,471.22.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 2:



FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. Hamilton ($2,814,628.00)

2. The Lion King ($2,007,559.00)

3. Hello, Dolly! ($1,965,673.00)*

4. Wicked ($1,875,410.00)

5. Aladdin ($1,535,599.00)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

1. The Little Foxes ($259,953.00)**

2. In Transit ($202,911.10)

3. Bandstand ($170,905.30)***

4. Significant Other ($141,741.50)

5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($85,981.50)****



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Come From Away (101.74%)

2. The Book of Mormon (101.61%)

3. Hamilton (101.59%)

4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)

5. Hello, Dolly! (100.59%)*



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

1. Kinky Boots (73.51%)

2. Paramour (72.90%)

3. The Glass Menagerie (70.91%)

4. On Your Feet! (59.46%)

5. Significant Other (45.11%)



*Number based on seven performances

**Number based on six performances

***Number based on two performances

****Number based on five performances



Source: The Broadway League