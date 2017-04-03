Broadway Grosses: Bette Midler-Led Hello, Dolly! Revival Excels at Broadway Box Office

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
The new Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman’s musical classic Hello, Dolly! proved a strong performer at the Shubert Theatre box office in the week ending April 2. The new production, led by iconic performer Bette Midler, brought in $1,965,673 in its seven-performance week, $295,186.93 more than last week. Other top grossers included long-runner School of Rock, making $1,161,880.70 and new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, earning $1,067,471.22.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 2:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,814,628.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,007,559.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($1,965,673.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,875,410.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,535,599.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
1. The Little Foxes ($259,953.00)**
2. In Transit ($202,911.10)
3. Bandstand ($170,905.30)***
4. Significant Other ($141,741.50)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($85,981.50)****
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.74%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.61%)
3. Hamilton (101.59%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (100.59%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
1. Kinky Boots (73.51%)
2. Paramour (72.90%)
3. The Glass Menagerie (70.91%)
4. On Your Feet! (59.46%)
5. Significant Other (45.11%)
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on six performances
***Number based on two performances
****Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League