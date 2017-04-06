Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Play Cosmetics Titans as New Musical War Paint Opens on Broadway

The new musical War Paint, starring two-time Tony winners Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway. Directed by Michael Greif, the show about beauty groundbreakers Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein began previews March 7.



In addition to LuPone and Ebersole, War Paint features John Dossett as Tommy Lewis, Douglas Sills as Harry Fleming, along with Mary Ernster, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Broadway.com vlogger Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Stephanie Jae Park, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenor, Tom Galantich and Angel Reda. Donna Migliaccio, Jennifer Rias and Tally Sessions.



Featuring a score by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie and a book by Doug Wright, War Paint follows cosmetics trailblazers Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole) and Helena Rubinstein (LuPone), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th century.



To commemorate the new musical's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring leading ladies LuPone and Ebersole shining onstage alongside Sills and Dossett, with Liberman at center as Charles Revson.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.