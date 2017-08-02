Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway Cast to Be Led by Original London Stars

Seven stars of the original West End cast of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will reprise their roles on Broadway. The previously announced work, which runs in repertory in two parts, will begin in March 2018 with an opening set for April 22 at the Lyric Theatre.



Jamie Parker will play Harry Potter, with Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley, Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter, Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter, Alex Price as Draco Malfoy and Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy.



“We have assembled an extraordinary cast for Broadway,” said director John Tiffany. “Our Cursed Child family is growing with twenty-eight brilliant new actors bringing their unique talents to our production. I also can’t wait to dive back into it with seven of our original London cast members reprising their thrilling performances for New York audiences. The adventure continues.”



Also appearing in the Broadway production will be David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey LaBrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Tiffany and Jack Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne. It follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. His youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.