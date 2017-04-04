Odds & Ends: Sally Field Raves About Menagerie Co-Star, Lynn Nottage at Work on New Play & More

Sally Field Chats About Her Broadway Return with Kelly Ripa & Scott Wolf

Oscar winner Sally Field, back on Broadway as Amanda Wingfield in Sam Gold’s new revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, stopped by Live with Kelly today. The Broadway veteran spoke highly of her Tony-winning director’s new vision for the classic work. She also had kind words for the talented young actress Madison Ferris, who offers a fresh take on the role of Laura Wingfield.



Danai Gurira, Alfred Molina, Phylicia Rashad to Celebrate L.A.'s Center Theatre Group

Los Angeles stage mainstay Center Theatre Group will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a show on May 20 at the Ahmanson Theatre. Honoring the company’s past, present and future, the performance will draw from the many landmark productions that have been brought to life on its stages. The evening will feature celebrated alumni such as Annette Bening, Danai Gurira, Alfred Molina and Phylicia Rashad, with more to be announced.

Lynn Nottage Writing a Companion Play to Broadway’s Sweat

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is writing a companion to her Broadway drama Sweat called Floyd. Nottage, who won the Pulitzer for Drama for her play Ruined, is describing Floyd as a comedy and says work on the play is still in the early stages. Sweat, starring Michelle Wilson and Johanna Day, opened on March 26 at Studio 54.

In & Of Itself Star Derek DelGuadio Wins Magician of the Year Award

The Academy of Magical Arts has honored Derek DelGaudio with the Magician of the Year Award. DelGaudio is set to return off-Broadway in the New York premiere of his show In and Of Itself, directed by Emmy winner Frank Oz and co-produced by Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris. In and Of Itself begins April 5 at the Daryl Roth Theatre with opening night set for April 12. DelGaudio is one of the youngest people to be honored with the Magician of the Year Award.