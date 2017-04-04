Oui, Oui! The Cast of Amelie Feels The French Connection On Opening Night

About the ShowBuy Tickets
The language of love flows on opening night of Amelie, as Matt Rodin tests the French skills of cast members and guests.
Amelie - Broadway
A captivating new musical, based on the French film of the same name.
The language of love flows on opening night of Amelie, as Matt Rodin tests the French skills of cast members and guests.
Odds & Ends: Brady Bunch’s Eve Plumb to Lead Family Ties Musical; Younger Announces Return Date & More
Exclusive! Hear Andy Karl, Barrett Doss & Groundhog Day's Fantastic Cast Sing 'If I Had My Time Again'
Annaleigh Ashford & Danny Burstein in Midsummer Night’s Dream & More Shakespeare in the Park Casting
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 8: Snorkeling for Jesus