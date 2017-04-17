Groundhog Day Musical Opens at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre

The new Broadway musical adaptation of the film Groundhog Day celebrates opening night on April 17. Previews began at the August Wilson Theatre on March 16.



Groundhog Day features a book by Danny Rubin (who cowrote the screenplay) and a score by Matilda genius Tim Minchin. Matthew Warchus directs with choreography by Billy Elliot Tony winner Peter Darling.



Based on the 1993 movie, Groundhog Day stars newly minted Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony nominee Andy Karl as TV weatherman Phil, who reluctantly goes to cover the story of Punxsutawney Phil for the third year in a row. Making no effort to hide his frustration, he covers the story and moves on, expecting his job to be finished. However, he awakes the "following" day and discovers that it's Groundhog Day again, and the fun happens again and again and again. He soon realizes he must take advantage of it in order to secure the love of coworker Rita (newcomer Barrett Doss).



To commemorate the new musical’s opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that accents a dynamo leading-man performance in a pitch-perfect musical comedy.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.