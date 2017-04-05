Exclusive! Watch Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez Belt Out the Dear Evan Hansen Smash 'Waving Through a Window'

The Dear Evan Hansen anthem "Waving Through a Window" has quickly become one of the biggest songs of the Broadway season. So how about pairing it with one of the biggest voices on the Great White Way? Hamilton Schuyler Sister Mandy "The Beast" Gonzalez belted out the song at MCC's Miscast celebration at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 3. The event usually showcases performers in roles they would never normally rock, but after this stint—hey, Mandy? How do you feel about rocking a cast eight times of week instead of a corset? Watch the epic rendition below!



