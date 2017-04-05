 

Keri Russell, Raul Esparza, Jonathan Groff to Lead Reading of Wendy Wasserstein’s An American Daughter

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 5, 2017 - 11:07AM
Keri Russell, Hugh Dancy, Jonathan Groff & Raul Esparza
(Photo: Getty Images & Bruce Glikas)
Quincy Tyler Bernstine will also star.

Keri Russell will lead an A-list cast for a one-night reading of Wendy Wasserstein’s 1997 play An American Daughter. Christine Lahti will direct the evening benefiting the nonprofit She Should Run on May 8 at 7:00pm at the Tony Kiser Theatre.

The reading will star Russell as Dr. Lyssa Hughes with Hugh Dancy as Walter Abrahmson, Jonathan Groff as Morrow McCarthy, Victor Garber as Senator Alan Hughes, Julie White as Charlotte Chubby Hughes, Zoe Kazan as Quincy Quince, Raúl Esparza as Timber Tucker and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Judith B. Kaufman. Additional casting will be announced.

A prophetic reflection of the modern political era, Wendy Wasserstein’s An American Daughter follows Lyssa (Russell), an accomplished doctor and the president's newly named nominee for surgeon general. While her confirmation at first seems inevitable, Lyssa is stunned when the vetting of her past leads to a scandal that threatens to derail her future.

The original 1997 Broadway production of An American Daughter opened on March 20, 1997 and ran through June 29, 1997. Daniel Sullivan directed a cast that included Kate Nelligan as Lyssa, Peter Riegert as Walter, Bruce Norris as Morrow, Hal Holbrook as Senator Alan Hughes, Penny Fuller as Charlotte Chubby Hughes, Elizabeth Marvel as Quincy Quince, Cotter Smith as Timber Tucker, and Lynne Thigpen, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Judith B. Kaufman.

She Should Run is a nonprofit organization “working to create a culture that inspires women and girls to aspire towards public leadership.”

