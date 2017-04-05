Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater to Be Transformed for Immersive Work Ghost Light

The Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center will be restructured for a new immersive work called Ghost Light, beginning previews at the venue on June 3 with an opening night set for June 19. The production conceived, directed and choreographed by Zach Morris and Jennine Willett will run through July 16.



LCT3 welcomes the work by the troupe Third Rail Projects, which is described as a performance about performance that invites audiences to follow performers into the unseen corners of the Claire Tow Theater and through a series of real and dreamlike landscapes beyond the footlights, the glitter and the greasepaint.



Ghost Light will feature Donna Ahmadi, Cameron Michael Burns, Elizabeth Carena, Alberto Denis, Joshua Dutton-Reaver, Julia Kelly, Roxanne Kidd, Josh Matthews, Rebekah Morin, Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, Tara O'Con, Edward Rice, Jessy Smith, Niko Tsocanos, Carlton Cyrus Ward, Jennine Willett and Ryan Wuestewald. The production will have sets by Brett Banakis, costumes by Montana Blanco, lights by Eric Southern, and sound and original music by Sean Hagerty.



Hailed as one of the foremost companies creating site-specific, immersive and experiential performance in the U.S., Third Rail Projects re-envisions ways in which audiences engage with contemporary performance. They have made work in New York, nationally and abroad for more than 16 years. The company is perhaps best known for their long-running work Then She Fell.