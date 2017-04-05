Exclusive! A Stirring First Listen from Duncan Sheik’s New Musical Whisper House as It Takes London

Spring Awakening Tony winner and '90s hit maker Duncan Sheik debuts a new musical called Whisper House at London’s Other Palace on April 6. Conceived with Keith Powell and featuring a book and lyrics by Kyle Jarrow, Whisper House is described as a dark and thrilling musical ghost story. Taking place during World War II, an imaginative young boy begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him, or is the lighthouse haunted? Broadway.com is offering an exclusive first listen to the musical’s dark, mysterious new tune “Solomon Snell.” Get to know stars Simon Lipkin, Dianne Pilkington, Nicholas Goh and Niamh Perry, and hear an inside look from director Adam Lenson about the world premiere set to run through May 27.

